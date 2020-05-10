CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Wuhan Reports First New COVID-19 Case Since April 3
ENOUGH ALREADY
Read it at Reuters
China’s National Health Commission reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including one in Wuhan, where the outbreak of the novel coronavirus began late last year. The Wuhan case is the first reported new case in the city since April 3 and the infected person was previously asymptomatic and did not travel abroad, according to Reuters. Eleven of the other cases were all in Shulan City in the northeastern Jilin province and are all related to an imported case. China had designated the entire country as “low risk” on Thursday, but has since revised Shulan City to “high risk” because of the new cluster. The total number of reported cases in China is now 82,901 with a total death count at 4,633.