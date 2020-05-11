Wuhan Stuck by First Coronavirus Cluster Since City’s Strict Lockdown Was Lifted
People around the world looked on in hope last month when the strict government lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic is believed to have originated. But there are now concerning signs that the city’s battle against the virus is not yet over. Over the weekend, Chinese officials confirmed the first reported Wuhan case of the virus since April 3—and now a new cluster appears to have emerged in the city, with five new cases reported Monday. BBC News reported that local officials said the small cluster of cases were all from the same residential compound in the city. The small Wuhan cluster is the first since the end of the strict lockdown on April 8. Officially, the Chinese government has reported a total of just over 84,000 virus cases, but the true figure is likely to be much higher.