Score a Complete Set of Wusthof Knives for Just $100

Wusthof 7-Piece Gourmet Traveler’s Set, $100 (33% Off)

This 7-piece set has everything you need to chop, dice, slice, and even sharpen.

Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.

If you’ve ever used a Wusthof knife, you know they are some of the best. The grips are ergonomic and the blades are sharp. This 7-piece set comes with a chef’s knife, a bread knife, a paring knife, shears, a corkscrew, a knife sharpener, and a convenient case so you can take your knives anywhere or just store them neatly in a drawer. It’ll make an excellent gift, and who knows, they might be enticed to cook you dinner after they receive them.

Wusthof 7-Piece Gourmet Traveler’s Set 33% Off Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.