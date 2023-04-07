WWE Blasted for Using Auschwitz Photo in WrestleMania Promo
INSULTING
No stranger to controversy, the WWE is under fire again—this time for including a photo of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in a promo spot for a recent Wrestlemania. In the baffling video highlighting a showdown between wrestler Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, the younger Mysterio discusses a stint in prison, saying, “You think this is a game to me? I served hard time. And I survived,” as the infamous symbol of the Holocaust flashes on the screen, according to NBC News. The Auschwitz Memorial took the wrestling league to task for the shocking advertisement, tweeting, “Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.” The WWE apologized in a statement to NBC News on Friday, saying it had “no knowledge of what was depicted.”