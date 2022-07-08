WWE Boss Has Paid $12M in Hush Money to Four Women: Report
DRAINING THE BANK
It appears that last month’s revelation about WWE boss Vince McMahon paying $3 million to a former employee to stay silent about an affair was just the tip of the iceberg. The Wall Street Journal reports that McMahon, the bombastic 76-year-old wrestling entrepreneur who has been involved in WWE for decades, has paid $12 million in hush money to four women over 16 years. One was a wrestler who alleged McMahon coerced her into performing oral sex then demoted her when she spurned him. Another was a WWE contractor who alleged she was sexually harassed and sent unsolicited nudes of McMahon, and the third was a WWE manager who was allegedly paid $1 million to keep her sexual relationship with McMahon quiet. McMahon did not respond to the WSJ’s request for comment but WWE said last month he would step aside while they investigate.