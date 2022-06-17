WWE Boss Vince McMahon ‘Steps Back’ From Job Amid Affair Hush Money Probe
ON THE ROPES
Vince McMahon has voluntarily agreed to give up his job responsibilities during an investigation into his alleged misconduct, World Wrestling Entertainment’s board announced Friday. The move comes after the board received a tip that McMahon had paid $3 million to a former employee to stay silent about an affair, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Friday statement from the WWE said its head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, was also being investigated by a Special Committee of the Board, and that McMahon’s daughter Stephanie would serve as interim CEO and chairwoman. “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” McMahon said in a statement. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”