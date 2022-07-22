WWE CEO Vince McMahon Retires As Board Probes Hush Money in Affair With Former Employee

Read it at Bleacher Report
A month after he announced he was temporarily stepping down from his post amid a misconduct probe, Vince McMahon, 77, is throwing in the towel for good as WWE CEO. His daughter Stephanie will become the chair and co-CEO alongside WWE president Nick Khan in her father’s absence. The WWE Board was investigating McMahon for allegedly paying $3 million in hush money to an ex-paralegal with whom he was having an affair. Other female WWE employees accused him of misconduct during the investigation, The Wall Street Journal originally reported. His resignation statement makes no mention of the investigation. Rather, he proclaims it’s just “time for me to retire.”