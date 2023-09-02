Former WWE Champ CM Punk Fired Over Backstage Altercation
PUNK AROUND, FIND OUT
WWE champion Philip Brooks (aka CM Punk) has been fired after getting into a physical altercation backstage with wrestler Jack Perry at an “All In” pay-per-view show in London last week, All Elite Wrestling announced Saturday. AEW said an investigation was conducted into the incident and resulted in a unanimous recommendation to CEO Tony Khan to terminate Brooks’ wrestling and employment contracts. “Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions,” Khan wrote in a statement. “I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week.” This isn’t the first time CM Punk has brawled with other wrestlers outside of the ring, as he reportedly got in a physical altercation with Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega last year. Brooks, a two-time AEW champion and three-time world heavyweight champion, has been a popular star in pro wrestling since making his WWE debut in 2005.