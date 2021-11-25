WWE Fan Says He Tackled Wrestler for ‘Legitimate Beef’ Over Catfish Scam
‘I SPEARED SETH ROLLINS’
The 5’4” fan who tackled a WWE wrestler from a front row seat said he had “legitimate beef” but wants everyone to know he’s “moved on.” Elisah Spencer, a 24-year-old Brooklyn resident, went after at Seth Rollins during Monday Night Raw this week at Barclays Center, hitting him and bringing him to the floor.
Spencer told the New York Daily News, “I jumped from where I was sitting at. I ran and speared Seth Rollins. I busted his lip open and he caught me in a headlock. I broke the headlock, and I was trying to get him, then the referees and the security guards broke us apart… I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way... If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.”
Spencer’s “legitimate beef” was a catfishing scam—the fan met the wrestler at a meet-and-greet years ago and began corresponding around the same time with someone pretending to be Rollins via WhatsApp. Spencer told the Daily News, “He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal. He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up.” Spencer spent about $3,000, he said. He’s charged with attempted assault.