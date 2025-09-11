WWE Hall of Famer Suffers Stroke

A majority of Brazil’s Supreme Court has moved to convict Jair Bolsonaro, 70, of plotting a military coup and attempting to abolish Brazil’s democracy. The fallen former president of Brazil and longtime ally of Donald Trump could face up to 43 years in prison, according to The Guardian. The sentence will be determined on Friday, after the remaining judge, Cristiano Zanin, casts his vote, the outlet reports. In 2022, Bolsonaro allegedly planned to stay in office and overturn the election by poisoning left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he unseated Bolsonaro. Then, on Jan. 8, 2023, his supporters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress, and Presidential Palace, causing “damage of an Amazonian scale,” said Judge Luiz Fux. While the alt-right populist has been awaiting his sentence under home arrest, his son, Eduardo, has been lobbying the Trump administration to intervene in the case, per The New York Times. Trump, in turn, has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, reportedly targeting them for political reasons.
The Carolina Panthers fired an employee on Thursday due to a social media post regarding the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Rock, a football communications coordinator for the team, posted an image of Kirk on his personal Instagram along with text that read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it ...,” just hours after the Conservative activist was killed in Utah. Rock’s statement was a possible reference to an April 2023 quote from Kirk, in which he said, “I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” The NFL team posted on X Thursday that “the views expressed by our employees are their own.” Rock started with the football organization in 2024 as an intern in the same department, and had recently been promoted to a full-time position, The Charlotte Observer reported. A source briefed on the decision confirmed the firing to the Daily Beast.
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke last Friday, according to a report from TMZ. Lawler’s daughter Heather told the publication that the 75-year-old retired wrestler and commentator is resting and recovering safely at home, and that he should be able to return to regular activity in a matter of weeks. It is the third stroke Lawler has suffered in the past decade following incidents in 2018 and 2023. Lawler also suffered a heart attack while commentating Monday Night Raw in 2012. Lawler wrestled in the eighties and nineties in what was then known as the WWF, but is best known to modern audiences for his commentary. Lawler has been the color commentator on many of WWE’s iconic matches, such as when The Undertaker threw Mankind through the cage in their 1998 Hell in a Cell match.
Authorities in Colorado have named the shooter who injured two students at Evergreen High School on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that Desmond Holly, 16, opened fire and repeatedly reloaded inside the school before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Holly’s motive is not yet known, but that he “was radicalized by some extremist network.” The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two students, one of whom is still in critical condition. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that his agency is assisting local law enforcement in its response. News of the shooting emerged shortly after word spread online that conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot at an event in Utah. Kirk was scheduled to speak at an event in Colorado on Thursday, but he died from his wounds. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert triggered a verbal skirmish Wednesday with another Colorado congresswoman, Rep. Brittany Petterson, when Boebert followed up a silent moment of prayer for Kirk on the House floor by proposing a vocal prayer. Petterson pointed out that the Evergreen shooting did not receive that response, and shouting ensued from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.
Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill enjoyed global success as Luke Skywalker, cementing his reputation as an international superstar. However, the role came at a cost. The now 73-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter director Milos Forman rejected him for a part in the award-winning 1984 musical Amadeus, despite Hamill’s prior experience on the Broadway version. “I said, ‘Milos, I played Amadeus on Broadway and in the national tour, and I was wondering if there was a chance you’d consider me for the part,’ ” Hamill said. “And he laughed. ‘No, no, no, because no one is to be believing that THE Luke Spacewalker is THE Mozart!’” While Hamill said he understood, he admitted he was disappointed. “But everyone has their own trajectory. I had my challenges, and other people have different challenges,” he said. Tom Hulce was cast as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which earned him an Oscar nomination, however he lost to his co-star, F. Murray Abraham. The film, Amadeus, did win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Reflecting on his career, Hamill shared that he was happy to be a “working stiff” rather than a “Tom Cruise.” “I don’t have to be a leading man... All I wanted to do when I started out was make a living doing what I love to do. I didn’t want to be Tom Cruise. And, by those standards, I succeeded far beyond my expectations,” he said.
Singer Benson Boone and his actress girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon have split after three years together. The couple made their official debut in March of 2024 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Award viewing party. They then confirmed their romance on Instagram later that year. Boone went on to tell Entertainment Tonight, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” later stating, “She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.” An insider told Us Weekly that the couple broke up earlier this week. The reason for the split is unclear. However, fans had an inkling of the couple’s end when they noticed Boone and Thurmon, who has starred in 2023’s The Other Zoey, were no longer following each other on social media. Before their breakup, Thumon had attended many of Boone’s concerts and was most recently at his show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 7. Two days later, Boone told fans at his show in Nashville that he’d had “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage” to distract himself. Boone is currently on his American Heart World Tour, which started in August and has 50 dates scheduled through November.
A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Hollywood Burbank Airport experienced engine failure and safely diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. Flight 1394 was on its way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before the crew became aware of the engine’s issue. “Following the uneventful landing, the aircraft taxied to a gate at LAX, where we accommodated our Customers on the next flight to Phoenix,” said the Southwest’s spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Hill they are working to investigate the incident. This scary incident came just one day after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings of its investigation into a Delta Airlines flight that suffered “significant turbulence” in July. The Delta Flight was en route to Amsterdam from Salt Lake City when it was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing heavy turbulence. The NTSP reported that 24 of the 246 passengers had to receive medical attention, and two cabin crew members sustained serious injuries.
Seasoned NBA star Jason Collins has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement announcing Collins, 46, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. Collins started and ended his career with the Brooklyn Nets, retiring in 2014. The NBA veteran created waves in the sports industry when he came out as gay in 2013, becoming the first active athlete from one of the four major North American professional team sports to do so. “If I had my way, someone else would have already done this. Nobody has, which is why I’m raising my hand,” said Collins. In June of this year, he married his longtime partner, Brunson Green. Collins’ family has asked for privacy during this time, but invites fans to show their support and send prayers for the star’s recovery. “Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family,” the Nets posted on social media.
Actress Salli Sachse, who starred in the popular beach party movies and appeared in The Trip, has died at the age of 82 Monday. While the cause of her death is unknown, Sachse died at her home in California City according to her niece, Catherine Schreiber. Born Sally Irene Rogers, Sachse got her start acting in beach party movies in 1964 after she was discovered on a beach near her home in La Jolla, California. She later signed a seven-year contract with American International Pictures. The former Miss America contestant appeared in about 20 films between 1964 and 1969, including Muscle Beach Party and Bikini Beach in 1964, Beach Blanket Bingo and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini in 1965, and The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini in 1966. Sachse’s most notable role is arguably in the 1967 film The Trip, where Sachse portrayed a woman named Glenn alongside Peter Fonda. Sachse’s last acting role was in 1969 on an episode of CBS’ drama series Mannix. Sachse also pursued photography, touring alongside Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young for two years as the band’s personal photographer. She briefly moved to Europe as a painter, before returning to the U.S.
The nation’s population is expected to be smaller and grow more slowly over the next three decades due to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. A Congressional Budget Office report states that the U.S. population will reach 367 million by 2055, a reduction of 5 million from earlier forecasts. Deaths are also expected to outpace births by 2031, two years earlier than anticipated, creating a paradox where fewer migrant families will be present to have children, leading to a population decline that can only be countered by allowing more immigrants into the country to counterbalance it. Fertility rates have also declined more than expected, according to a report from the CDC. The CBO estimates that around 290,000 immigrants will be forcibly removed from the country between 2026-2029, with a further 30,000 “voluntarily” deporting themselves. This results in a labor force with fewer working-age adults, which could stifle economic expansion. While the CBO still projects positive net immigration for 2025, it cautions that its forecasts are highly sensitive to policy changes. A detailed economic forecast, based on the new projections, is expected to be released on Friday.