WWE Legend ‘Razor Ramon’ Scott Hall Dies at 63
THE A-SHOW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who cemented his wrestling career as “Razor Ramon,” has died, the wrestling league said on Twitter Monday. He was 63. “WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” it wrote. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.” It was not clear what caused Hall’s death, though wrestling outlet PWTorch reported Sunday that Hall was on life support after suffering three heart attacks after a hip replacement surgery led to a loose blood clot. Hall signed with the WWE in 1992, competing in infamous wrestling matches against Shawn Michaels in 1995 and establishing himself as an international champ before leaving in 1996. He later performed under his real name as part of the group “nWo” alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash. The two career tracks led to separate inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame, the most recent in 2020.