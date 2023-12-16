CHEAT SHEET
WWE Star Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Gionna Daddio, the WWE Women’s star who performs under the name Liv Morgan, was arrested for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in Florida . The Villages-News reported that Daddio was driving erratically when she was pulled over. The arresting officer reportedly found a small plastic bag containing marijuana and a vape pen which was found to contain marijuana. Daddio was booked and released on $3,000 bond. The 29-year-old, a one-time WWE Women’s champion, has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for the past six months.