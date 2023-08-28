WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Died Mid-Nap After Months of Heart Issues: Report
TRAGEDY STRIKES
Bray Wyatt, the wrestling champion whose sudden death at 36 last week rocked the WWE Universe to its core, was not wearing the heart defibrillator his doctors had recommended for him when he was found unresponsive at his home, according to TMZ. The tabloid reported Monday that Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, had experienced a series of cardiac complications in the months leading up to his death. According to police records, Wyatt told his girlfriend that he was going to lay down for a nap—though she later became concerned and found him after his alarm sounded for more than an hour without stopping, TMZ reported. Relatives told investigators that Wyatt had developed heart issues after catching COVID-19 in March, two months after his last appearance at a WWE event. He was hospitalized just a week before his death, and had had a follow-up appointment on Thursday morning, hours before his body was found. It is unclear if the defibrillator would have saved his life, but police later found it in his car, parked in his driveway. An outpouring of grief followed news of Wyatt’s death, with the wrestling world coming together to pay tribute to him—as well as the late, legendary Terry Funk—during Friday night’s SmackDown event.