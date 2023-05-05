‘WWE Tough Enough’ Winner Sara Lee’s Death Was Suicide: TMZ
TRAGIC
Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died by suicide, according to a report. The 30-year-old’s cause of death was not disclosed when news of hear death broke in October, but TMZ on Friday reported that the WWE Tough Enough champion’s autopsy listed suicide as the cause. Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents also reportedly said Lee had left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death. Lee wrestled in the WWE for most of 2016 before moving on to the independent pro wrestling circuit. In 2017 Lee married fellow wrestler Westin Blake, with whom she had three children. “I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” Blake wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram tribute in October. “I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988. Also, The Trevor Project can be reached for help here.