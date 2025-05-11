WWE Wrestling Legend Dies at 60 After Retirement Match
WWE and ECW professional wrestling legend Sabu has died at age 60, according to PWInsider.com. His cause of death was not disclosed. Real name Terry Brunk, he is the nephew of former wrestling star The Sheik. PWInsider.com reported that Sabu had just wrapped up his retirement match last month at WWE’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, besting Joey Janela in a match. Last weekend, Sabu also appeared at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion show convention at the 2300 (ECW) Arena. Over his career, which spanned from the 1990s to the mid-2000s, Sabu frequently participated in hardcore matches featuring tables, ladders, chairs, and even barbed wire. He was a two-time ECW world heavyweight champion with a high-flying wrestling style and became known as “the suicidal, homicidal, genocidal, death–defying maniac.” In a statement, the WWE said it was “saddened” to hear of Sabu’s death and called him “a pioneer of hardcore wrestling,” the New York Post reported. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) added in a post on Sunday, “AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.” Sabu “gave everything to professional wrestling,” they wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”