WWE’s Vince McMahon Served With Federal Subpoena
ROCK BOTTOM
Federal agents executed a search warrant and served a subpoena to WWE’s executive chairman Vince McMahon last month, the WWE revealed Wednesday in its second-quarter SEC filing. The company said that the government is continuing to investigate its former frontman, but no charges have been brought so far. McMahon retired last July after allegations of misconduct arose—The Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE was investigating his alleged $3 million payment to a female employee with whom he had an affair. “In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me,” McMahon said in a statement. “That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.” McMahon is on medical leave after undergoing major spinal surgery in July.