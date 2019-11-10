CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    VICTORY

    WWII Film ‘Midway’ Gets Top Spot at Box Office

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    In a comparatively slow weekend at movie theaters across the country, the WWII film Midway took the top spot in the box office while other new releases like Doctor Sleep and Last Christmas trailed behind. According to the Associated Press, Midway earned $17.5 million across 3,242 theaters. The film, based on the Battle of Midway and featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, was reportedly not a hit with film critics but was highly reviewed by audiences. Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep took second-place, earning only $14.1 million despite rave reviews from critics. Playing With Fire, a comedy starring John Cena, also edged out holiday rom-com Last Christmas for the third-place spot. The Christmas film drew in $11.6 million, while the family-friendly firefighter film got $12.8 million over the weekend.

    Read it at Associated Press