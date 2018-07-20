WWII Veteran Sues Paramount After Film Crew ‘Trashes’ Home

A WWII veteran is suing Paramount Pictures after he rented his home to the production company for filming use and was left with a “trashed” home, missing personal items, and damage to memorabilia, Courthouse News reports. In a complaint filed Thursday, Sidney Price accused Paramount of “breach of contract, trespass, conversion, infliction of emotional distress and negligence” while filming a Netflix comedy starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill called “Maniac.” Price described how he entered a $15,500 contract that would allow crews access to his front entrance and first floor. They allegedly started packing up Price’s belongings in boxes and “recklessly” throwing valuable goods, damaging them. When he protested, a crew member allegedly told him, “We’re Netflix. We can do what we want.” Price claims that 20-30 boxes of his belongings are missing. He also accused the crew of removing his 60-year old front hedges and attempting to remove the windows. After he had a standoff with the crew about the windows, Price claims he suffered from a mild heart attack despite having no previously existing heart symptoms. Paramount or Netflix have yet to respond to the suit, and did not respond to Courthouse News' request for comment.
