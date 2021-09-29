Former Northwestern Professor Sobs as Court Watches Video of Boyfriend He Allegedly Stabbed to Death
CAN’T TAKE IT
An ex-Northwestern University professor accused of stabbing his boyfriend to death reportedly let out a sob in court Tuesday after jurors were shown a gruesome video of the crime scene. Bubonic-plague expert Wyndham Lathem, 47, was arrested in connection to the July 2017 murder of his 26-year-old boyfriend Trenton Cornell-Duranleau four years ago. He’s accused of jointly carrying out the brutal killing as part of a sexual fantasy he had with ex-Oxford University employee Andrew Warren, who pleaded guilty to the murder two years ago and is expected to testify against Lathem. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lathem wept in court Tuesday as jurors watched a video of Cornell-Duranleau’s body. The clip reportedly showed a deep wound to the man’s neck that police previously said nearly decapitated him. Lathem’s lawyers reportedly argued Monday that he was “catfished” by Warren and then framed in the murder.