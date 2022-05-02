Wynonna Tearfully Promises to Keep Singing at Hall of Fame After Mom’s Death
‘MY HEART IS BROKEN’
Just a day after legendary country singer Naomi Judd’s death, her daughter and singing partner Wynonna Judd appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame, accepting the duo’s induction alongside her sister, the actor Ashley Judd. Both siblings spoke through tears while clutching each other, according to the Associated Press. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said, with Wynonna adding, “Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing.” The sisters also recited 23rd Psalm, “The Lord is my shepherd.” News of the Judd matriarch’s death came on the eve of the Hall of Fame ceremony, which also saw the induction of Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers, and Pete Drake. In a Saturday statement confirming their mother’s death, the Judd sisters did not specify where or how Naomi, 76, died, saying only that she had succumbed to “the disease of mental illness.”