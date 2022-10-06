Wynonna Judd Denies Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Their Mom’s Will
‘FIGHTING OVER WHAT?’
In a new interview with People, Wynonna Judd put to bed the rumors of a supposed rift with her sister Ashley over their late mother’s estate. After Naomi Judd died by suicide in April, claims that the siblings had been cut out of her will surfaced, with buzz around a supposed family feud close behind. “Fighting over what?” Wynonna asked the magazine. “I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” The 58-year-old singer explained that after the death of Larry Strickland, Naomi’s widower and the executor of her will, she and Ashley will split the estate. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will,’” Wynonna said, in an apparent denial of reports to the contrary. “It never occurred to me.” In the profile, Wynonna opened up about forging a stronger bond with Ashley in the wake of their parent’s death, with which she admitted she was still struggling to cope. “I’m relying on Ashley,” Wynonna said. “She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’”