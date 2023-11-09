Wynonna Judd Offers Explanation After CMAs Performance Backlash
‘COME CLEAN’
Wynonna Judd has spoken out after fans expressed their worries for her after her CMAs performance Wednesday night. The country star took to the stage with Jelly Roll to sing “Need Favor” during the live broadcast on ABC, and fans immediately commented that her performance seemed “off” and “bizarre.” “Don’t read the comments’ they say…” Judd captioned a video response on Thursday morning. “I read the comments!” she said, smiling. “I’m just gonna come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous... I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.” Judd, who has been open about her struggles with her mental health and who lost her mother, Naomi, to suicide in April 2022, said that “all is well” and that she was headed to Texas for a show Friday night.