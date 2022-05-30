Wynonna Judd Struggling to Accept Mom Naomi’s Suicide

Country star Wynonna Judd poured out her heart on Instagram this weekend, confessing that she is struggling to process the death of her mother and singing partner, Naomi, a month ago—and pledging to “break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction.” Vowing to continue performing, she wrote: “I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.” Naomi Judd took her own life on the eve of the Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame after a long battle with depression.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741