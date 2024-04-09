Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Hit With Indecent Exposure Charge
TROUBLED
The daughter of country music singer Wynonna Judd was arrested last week and charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. Grace Kelley is still locked up in Elmore County Jail after her April 5 arrest, according to reports. Her bond was set at $1,000, and a court date has been scheduled for Thursday. Court documents allege that she “exposed her breasts and lower body” while she was sitting on the road near a busy intersection in Millbrook, Alabama. “We didn’t know who it was when we arrested her, not that it would have mattered,” Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson told The Wetumpka Herald. “We found out Monday that she is the daughter of Wynonna Judd.” She also reportedly ignored an officer’s requests at the scene. Kelley, a 27-year-old mom, has faced charges before, including a 2017 arrest in Tennessee for alleged drug offenses. Last May, Kelley was arrested again for violating a restraining order and her parole conditions, according to AL.com.