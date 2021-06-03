Wyoming Deputy Who Killed Unarmed Man Resigns Amid Wrongful Death Lawsuit
‘WALLS CLOSING IN’
An Albany County Sheriff’s officer has resigned after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against him, the Casper Star Tribune reports. Derek Colling, a sheriff’s deputy, shot and killed Robbie Ramirez at a traffic stop in 2018. Ramirez’s mother is now taking legal action against Colling and the county after a grand jury failed to indict him for the shooting. He has been widely criticized for continuing to work for the department after the killing. At the time of his resignation, he was working as a detention deputy at the Albany County Jail. According to the newspaper, Colling was previously an officer in Las Vegas and records show that he had killed two people while on duty there, raising questions as to why he was hired in Albany County.
“When an officer who engaged in misconduct leaves their position because they feel the walls closing in on them, the only way to ensure that they don’t take up employment somewhere else is to have that officer’s certification revoked,” said Wyoming state Rep. Karlee Provenza, who also leads the group Albany County for Proper Policing. “With the history that Colling has, it is imperative that he be decertified by POST to protect other communities.”