Wyoming GOP Censures Rep. Cheney for Voting to Impeach Trump
The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to censure Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, after she voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The motion from the state party called on her to resign and return any financial contributions from the state party. The declaration also pledged to withhold any future funding from her. She faced an ouster from her leadership position over the vote but remained there after a House Republican Conference vote this week. Cheney said in a statement Saturday, “My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.”