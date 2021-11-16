Wyoming GOP Will No Longer Recognize Liz Cheney as a Republican
YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US
The Wyoming Republican Party voted this weekend to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP.
A spokesperson for Cheney said Monday that it was “laughable” for anyone to think Cheney wasn’t a die-hard Republican. “Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has… allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” he added.
The state central committee’s resolution, passed 32-29 on Saturday. The symbolic vote followed one in February censuring Cheney for voting to impeach former president Donald Trump over his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. On Monday, the state party appealed to congressional Republicans to remove Cheney “from all committee assignments and the House Republican conference itself, to assist and expedite her seamless exodus from the Republican Party.”
Cheney faces at least four Republican opponents in next year’s primary, including attorney Harriet Hageman, who said the state party’s disavowal of Cheney was “fitting,” since she'd “stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago.”