Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Refusing to Implement Mask Mandate

Read it at Casper Star Tribune
Wyoming governor Mark Gordon has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has minor symptoms, according to the Casper Star Tribune. Gordon’s diagnosis on Wednesday came on the same day that his office was supposed to reopen after another employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. The office instead closed temporarily for a second round of deep cleaning. Gordon said that he plans to work remotely. A spokesperson said it was unclear where the governor was exposed to the virus, as he had not attended any public events for two weeks. Gordon has refused to implement a statewide mask mandate despite calls to do so from public health officials, instead leaving the decision up to individual counties.