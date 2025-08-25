JD Vance was fact-checked with a community note on social media after incorrectly claiming that “every major conflict in human history... ended with some kind of negotiation” during a segment of Meet the Press Sunday.

The community note clarified that World War II ended in 1945 with the unconditional surrender of the Axis powers; Nazi Germany surrendered in May 1945 and Imperial Japan surrendered in Sept. 1945. No negotiations were involved to end the global war.

The community note has since been removed.

According to X guidelines, a community note aims “to create a better informed world by empowering people on X to collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts.” Community notes are open to any user to report.

Post authors may also request additional review if they disagree with the community note, which can prompt a removal if the note is no longer deemed “helpful.”

The vice president stated the false claim to Kristen Welker while trying to explain President Donald Trump’s diplomatic approach to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Since then, the VP has faced a flurry of backlash and mockery on social media for his failure of basic history facts.

JD Vance incorrectly claimed that all major conflicts including World War II ended in a negotiation on a segment of "Meet the Press" NBC/Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images

“It worries me that the vice-president and future republican nominee for 2028 is a moron who doesn’t know that WWII ended on the battlefield with the Allies demanding unconditional surrender,” said one user.

“JD Vance talking about how wars end is rich, his only battle experience is with a history book he clearly never finished,” said another critic.

But many MAGA supporters have also rushed to the vice president’s side to defend his statements.

“The fact he has to explain this to her is embarrassing... a real journalist should know this,” said one supporter.

“Through negotiations, they agreed to surrender and we agreed to accept their surrender. What is hard to understand about that?” said another.

In the interview, Vance noted that the Trump administration was “effectively mediating” negotiations for Russia and Ukraine so they may “come to some agreement.”

“If Ukrainians are willing to say something on territory that brings the conflict to a close, we’re not going to stop them. We’re also not going to force them, because it’s not our country,” he said.

“All he can do is open the door and ask them to negotiate in good faith,” Vance said of President Trump’s tactics.