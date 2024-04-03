‘X-Files’ Creator Says Fox Initially Didn’t Want Gillian Anderson
MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE
Executives at Fox initially were hoping to cast a blonde bombshell in the role of Dana Scully for what later became a hit show for the network, The X-Files, creator Chris Carter revealed. In an interview with Inverse about his latest exhibition (he also creates multimedia art, pottery and prints), he described how executives at the time thought Gillian Anderson “wasn’t their idea of sexy.” Carter recalled bosses asking, “Where’s the sex appeal?” adding, “Even though Gillian’s beautiful, she wasn’t their idea of sexy. First, because they didn’t understand what I was trying to do with the show. And she was an unknown, so that never helps.” Though bosses were hoping for Pamela Anderson in the starring role, Carter pushed for Gillian and the network eventually agreed. “Ancient history,” Carter said “wryly,” according to Inverse. Speaking of the reboot of the series, coming to Fox, Carter said, “It’s interesting, people say, ‘Aren’t you possessive of it?’ And I say, ‘No, I’m looking forward to seeing what somebody else does with it.’”