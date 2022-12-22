Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve watched enough closet-cleaning shows like The Home Edit or perused Pinterest for closet-organization ideas, chances are you’ve come across some impressive shoe displays. While these ideas can give you hope for just how sleek and refined your own shoe collection could look, chances are the results never quite lived up to the hype—no matter how much money you spent at The Container Store.

I should know. I once became so obsessed with displaying my favorite shoes in clear plastic shoe boxes that I spent a small fortune on them, only to find that the boxes took up way too much room in my closet to be practical. While I may not be able to display my shoes in clear boxes all around the house, there is a way for me to display my amazing sneaker collection for guests to admire and see from all angles. If you’re even the least bit sneaker-obsessed or have a collection of perfect-condition Air Jordans stored away in your closet, chances are you may have heard about the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand.

I’ll admit when I first stumbled upon the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand, I did an eye roll and moved along, but as I thought about it, the idea that I could take some of my favorite sneakers and show them off in any area of my home suddenly became all the more appealing. And for any sneakerhead with a comprehensive, curated collection of incredible shoes hidden away, you won’t want to pass up the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand. It’s your chance to finally show off your collection outside of your closet!

X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand So just how does the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand work? Well, while it might look like magic, it's actually genius engineering behind the levitation. Through the use of electromagnetic currents, you can take your sneaker from the ground up into the air, where it’ll spin around and display a 360-degree view of your beloved sneaks. Buy At Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The set-up of the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand is super easy to put together, even for someone like me who is not the least bit tech-savvy. Once unboxed, you plug the power cord from the display stand into the wall and move on to readying your shoe for flight. Before taking your shoe to new heights, you’ll have to weigh your shoe so that it levitates just right.

If you have no idea how much your shoe weighs, not to worry: the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand comes with an enclosed scale that you can weigh your sneaker with. You’ll want your sneaker to weigh about 450 grams to get it to float just right, so if it doesn’t already weigh near that amount, you can use the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand’s included counterweight balls that will add some extra heft to your shoe so that it weighs at or near 450 grams.

Once the X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand is plugged in and you have set your sneaker weight just right, you’ll take the display stand’s enclosed circular magnet and set it into the heel of your shoe and hold the shoe with the heel up toward the top of the display stand. Between the shoe and the top of the stand, you’ll use the enclosed auxiliary block as a barrier; once you feel the magnetic force between the shoe and the display stand in action, you can carefully remove the auxiliary block. This is when the magic happens!

When you slowly release the block, the shoe should start levitating. To get your shoe spinning, though, you’ll need to give it an ever-so-gentle push. The X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand’s fan should keep the shoe spinning from this point on, and the stand’s LED light will illuminate all the incredible views.

The X-FLOAT Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand is $199 and comes in black and white. If $200 is a bit too much to spend, but you still want a levitating sneaker display to float your collectible footwear, there are other great, well-reviewed renditions out there, such as the $130 Floatidea Levitating Shoe Display Floating Sneaker Stand. Now, let your sneakers take to the sky!

