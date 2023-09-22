X Is Getting Rid of Circles Feature Launched Under Twitter Years
BYE BYE BIRDIE
Elon Musk’s X is killing off a feature launched under the Twitter years, confirming in a PSA on Thursday that it is “depreciating” Circles. Launched in Aug. 2022, the feature allowed users to share posts with a specific group of followers, instead of all of them. The company will permanently disable Circles on October 31, it said. “After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle,” an X blog post wrote. “You will, however, be able to remove people from your Circle,” it said, providing steps on how to do so. The move follows privacy concerns after a glitch in April exposed private posts of some users to their followers outside their Circle–sometimes even complete strangers. Among the rebrands since Musk took over include changing its name, killing off the famous blue bird logo and in Dec. 2022, relaunching Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service. In April, it began winding down its legacy Verification program and killed off users’ checkmarks unless they were subscribed.