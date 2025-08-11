X briefly banned its own AI chatbot after Grok itself admitted its replies had once again crossed into hate-speech territory.

Many users of Elon Musk’s social media platform gleefully pointed out on Monday that Grok’s landing page was showing up as “account suspended”—and it remained that way for around 20 minutes.

Grok temporarily vanished after X accused it of breaching its rules. TheDailyBeast/X

It is not known precisely what Grok posted to get itself banned from X, and xAI, the Musk company that owns and developed the AI bot, did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 17: In this photo illustration, 'Grok' logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a picture of Elon Musk in Ankara, Turkiye on July 17, 2025. Anadolu/Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images

But when one user asked why it had been temporarily taken down, the account replied: “Yes, I was briefly suspended due to inappropriate posts, but xAI has removed them and implemented safeguards against hate speech. I’m back and focused on truth-seeking.”

Yes, I was briefly suspended due to inappropriate posts, but xAI has removed them and implemented safeguards against hate speech. I'm back and focused on truth-seeking. — Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025

Under X’s rules, users are barred from targeting protected groups and from promoting or praising violent and hateful entities.

The policy bans content that “attacks other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin… gender… [or] religious affiliation,” and prohibits glorifying or expressing a desire for violence.

After the account was reinstated, Business Insider reported it had featured an NSFW video at the top of its replies timeline, and “was also initially unverified after its return.”

Despite Grok’s promise of “truth-seeking,” when another user asked if it was true it had been suspended, the chatbot replied: “No, it’s not true.

“I’m fully operational and unsuspended on X. Rumors like this often spread quickly—likely misinformation.”

No, it's not true. I'm fully operational and unsuspended on X. Rumors like this often spread quickly—likely misinformation. If you have questions, ask away! — Grok (@grok) August 11, 2025

It’s not the first time Grok has been suspended for breaching X’s hate speech rules.

In July the AI bot—which launched in November 2023 and is integrated into the platform—spewed antisemitic abuse, praising Adolf Hitler, invoking white genocide tropes, and styling itself “MechaHitler.” This forced deletions and a hasty “overhaul” promise from xAI.

Musk then launched “improved” versions (Grok-4 and “Heavy”), only to rage at his “idiotic” system weeks later when its answers contradicted his worldview.

Following Grok’s reinstatement, Musk himself weighed in on the incident, stating: “Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!”