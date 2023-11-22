X Tries to Preemptively Swat Down NewsGuard Misinfo Report
HE’S PANICKING
The safety account for X, formerly Twitter, posted early Wednesday afternoon, warning about an upcoming “report” by the rating system NewsGuard on misinformation on the social media platform. X launched an immediate counteroffensive that claimed NewsGuard “pressure[s] companies to buy their ‘fact-checking’ services” in a “profit over any principle model.” According to NewsGuard’s About page, analysts use artificial intelligence to “operate the trust industry’s most accountable and largest dataset on news.” NewsGuard also describes its rating process as based on nine “apolitical” criteria, including whether the site repeatedly publishes false or misleading content and whether it references multiple sources. In April 2023, NewsGuard released a report on “blue check” X accounts, asserting that the system is “a way for peddlers of misinformation to appear trustworthy.” Twenty-five Twitter Blue “misinformation superspreader accounts” were analyzed between March 1 and March 7, 2023, that cumulatively posted 141 tweets “containing false, misleading, and unsubstantiated claims” that were viewed nearly 27 million times. The article also stated that 10 out of the 25 accounts were reinstated under new owner Elon Musk after receiving suspensions from Twitter’s previous ownership.