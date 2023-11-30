X CEO Yaccarino Brushes Off Elon Musk’s Attack on Fleeing Advertisers
ALL GOOD HERE
X CEO Linda Yaccarino seemed not to care about her boss Elon Musk ostensibly making her job more difficult on Wednesday. Hours after Musk told advertisers boycotting the platform over his posts to “go fuck yourself,” Yaccarino praised the mercurial billionaire for his “candid” remarks and said their mission of “information independence” would be “uncomfortable for some people.” “We’re a platform that allows people to make their own decisions,” she wrote on X just before midnight, hours after Musk launched into his tirade at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit just feet away from her. “And here’s my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street—and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work—Thank You. ”