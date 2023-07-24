CHEAT SHEET
3rd Man Charged in Planned Parenthood Molotov Cocktail Attack
A third suspect has been arrested for allegedly firebombing a Costa Mesa, California Planned Parenthood clinic last year, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Xavier Batten, 21, was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday, in his home state of Florida, according to the DOJ. Two others, including an active duty U.S. Marine, were arrested in June for the March 2022 attack, which prosecutors said forced the facility to cancel about 30 appointments. Batten was being held without bail on federal charges of conspiracy and malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.