Xbox Claps Back After Black History Month Post Gets Flooded With Racist Comments
GAME GANG
An unlikely alliance occurred to celebrate Black History Month: Xbox and Playstation. On Tuesday, Xbox posted a dedication to Black developers, creators, and players on Facebook, vowing “to bring people together, to cultivate joy, creativity, and teamwork.” The post sparked a slew of racist comments, including one from a gamer who asked if March would be dedicated to white people. “Yes, we’ll talk about their role in slavery, colonization, torture, the burning of cities, Jim Crow segregation, and police brutality,” Xbox replied. The player then said they’d be switching to Playstation—prompting the rival video-game company to step in. “Great! Can’t wait for you to see our posts about Black History,” Playstation wrote. Xbox also encouraged social media users to “Please be patient as we work to ignore all your racist comments.”