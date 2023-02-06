Score a Two-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription for Just $10 Right Now
Looking to get more out of your gaming experience or find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the gamer in your life? Look no further than this stellar deal, which gives you access to a two-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 (down from $30). The majorly discounted subscription (66% off, to be exact!) also gives you unlimited access to over 100 games for your console, PC, and phone, along with instant access to EA Play and Xbox Live Gold for no additional fee.
Other perks of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate include exclusive access to new games and member-only content, free trials of games for up to 10 hours, and 50% off the Xbox store. It’s the ultimate steal for gamers of all levels.
