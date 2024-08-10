‘Xena’ Star Lucy Lawless Alleges Kevin Sorbo Made Bombshell O.J. Remark

Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless is in a battle with her former co-star, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Kevin Sorbo, after he tweeted that Vice President Kamala Harris should “say the N-word” to prove her Blackness.

Having worked together over many years on their respective ‘90s shows, Lawless and Sorbo have publicly fought over their opposing political views—with Sorbo being a staunch conservative and supporter of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, responding to Sorbo’s comments about Harris, Lawless said “in his defense” that she has seen Sorbo stick up for at least one Black person: O.J. Simpson.

“The NZ summer, Feb 1995 when my character, #Xena was introduced into my husband’s show, ‘Hercules the Legendary Journeys’. We actors were sitting around and I brought up a news item,” Lawless wrote on X. “I said, ‘Guys, did you guys hear about that woman and her friend who were brutally murdered in LA? I think maybe the footballer did it!’ And Peanut [Sorbo] growled: ‘Hey! I knew Nicole and let me tell you… she was no picnic!’ BOOM.”

Lawless added that they were all “gobsmacked” over Sorbo’s comment.

Lawless reportedly said Nicole Brown Simpson “didn’t deserve to be stabbed to death.” To which, Sorbo reportedly replied, “I’m just saying, She was a piece of work,” wrote Lawless. “It stuck in my mind because those Americanisms were unusual to us. But we knew what he meant.”