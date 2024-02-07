CHEAT SHEET
    German Princess Becomes First Royal to Pose for Playboy

    A German princess is poised to make history by becoming the first member of the European aristocracy to pose nude for Playboy—an act she says her royal ancestors would have “definitely approved” of. Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris, the 37-year-old Princess of Saxony, will appear on the March cover of the magazine’s German edition, and hopes to send a body-positive message with the racy photoshoot. “Every woman is beautiful the way she is,” she said in an interview that will run alongside her spread, according to Page Six. “You don’t have to conform to trends or have surgery on your body just to please someone … I have stretch marks and I’m proud to show them.”

