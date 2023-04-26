CHEAT SHEET
China’s Xi Has First Chat With Zelensky Since Start of Ukraine War
CATCHING UP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he had a “long and meaningful” telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first chat between the two leaders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. In a statement on Twitter, Zelensky said he hoped the conversation would provide a “powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.” Chinese media also confirmed the conversation but gave no further details. Beijing released a peace proposal in February calling for a cease-fire but has been criticized for appearing to cozy up to Russia and refuse to condemn the war.