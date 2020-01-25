Xi Jinping Says China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Is a ‘Grave Situation’
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the outbreak of coronavirus that has killed 41 in China is a “grave situation” but the country can overcome it by taking immediate action. “We’re sure to be able to win in this battle to beat the epidemic through prevention and control,” Xi said at a Saturday Communist Party leadership meeting, according to The New York Times. “Confronted with the grave situation of this accelerating spread of pneumonia from infections with the novel coronavirus, we must step up the centralized and united leadership.” At the meeting, Xi reportedly called for increased efforts to get medical supplies distributed and the pooling of resources in certain areas to stem the spread of the virus. He also said military medical resources would be contributed to the response effort, along with supplies from local regions.
China also announced that starting on Monday, it would be suspending all tour groups outside of the country—along with the sale of travel packages for individuals headed overseas. Tour groups that were currently overseas could continue to travel, but an association for China’s travel agencies said travelers should be closely monitored. Coronavirus has spread to various locations outside of China, with confirmed cases found in Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand, France and the U.S.