X Rolls Out Unlabeled Ads That Can’t Be Blocked or Reported
DUMPSTER FIRE
Users of X, the social media service once known as Twitter, are having their timelines inundated with even more content unrelated to their interests or who they follow. The Elon Musk-owned platform has begun to roll out a new form of advertising: posts that can’t be blocked or reported, and that aren’t even labeled as ads, Mashable reported. The rollout comes amid concerns of decreased revenue after Twitter’s advertising figures cratered following Musk’s acquisition. Musk in turn has blamed the Anti-Defamation League for the platform’s fleeing advertisers, and has threatened to sue the civil rights organization.