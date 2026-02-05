Yale Professor ‘Glad’ He Recommended ‘Small Blonde’ to Epstein

A longtime Yale University professor is standing by his creepy correspondence with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Yale computer science professor David Gelernter, 70, defended his referral of an unnamed alum he described as a “v small goodlooking blonde” to Epstein in 2011 in an email to his Ivy League colleagues on Wednesday. Newly released emails from the DOJ’s tranche of Epstein files revealed a six-year correspondence between Gelernter and Epstein.

“I was recommending her for a job I thought she’d like,” Gelernter wrote.

Gelernter has taught computer science classes at Yale for decades. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

“When you do that--when you actually care about a rec letter--you keep the potential boss’s habits in mind,” Gelernter continued in the email, which he sent to Dean of the School of Engineering & Applied Science, Jeffrey Brock, and computer science professor Holly Rushmeier.

Gelernter then forwarded his email to news outlets, including the Yale publication Yale Daily News.

“This one was obsessed with girls (like every other unmarried billionaire in Manhattan; in fact, like every other heterosex male), and if I hadn’t said what I did in that letter ten-odd years ago, he would certainly have called me & asked for a lot more aesthetic detail. (This is how men behave.)” Gelernter wrote.

David Gelernter, professor of computer science and a specialist In Artificial Intelligence At Yale University. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Gelernter added that “So long as I said nothing that dishonored her in any conceivable way, I’d have told him more or less what he wanted. She was smart, charming & gorgeous. Ought I to have suppressed that info? Never!”

“I’m very glad I wrote the note,” he concluded.

An October 2011 email Gelernter sent to Epstein appears to have discussed the professor’s software startup. He wrote to Epstein that he had “a perfect editoress in mind: Yale sr, worked at Vogue last summer, runs her own campus mag, art major, completely connected, v small goodlooking blonde.”

DOJ

Gelernter remains employed at the Ivy League institution and is currently teaching a class available to both undergraduate and graduate students this semester. A crowd of roughly 30 students tried to confront him about his correspondence with Epstein before a Tuesday seminar, but Gelernter was late to the class he was teaching.

The computer science professor has authored numerous books, including the 1991 book Mirror Worlds, which has been credited with foreseeing the internet. In 1993, Gelernter was seriously injured after receiving a mail bomb from Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who wrote a letter claiming to have targeted Gelernter partly because of Mirror Worlds.

The Daily Beast reached out to Yale University for comment.

Files released by the DOJ show Gelernter and Epstein exchanged many emails between 2009 and 2015.

By 2011, when Gelernter sent the email, Epstein had already served his slap on the wrist sentence at Palm Beach County Jail after being awarded a “sweetheart deal” by then U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta. Epstein served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence for lesser solicitation charges despite mountains of evidence, and was granted work-release privileges six days per week.

Despite a mountain of evidence against him in Florida, Epstein was given a light sentence in 2008. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Gelernter has claimed not to have known Epstein was a sex offender at the time of their correspondence, three years after Epstein’s original conviction.

Despite Gelernter’s claim of oblivion, in one email chain from May 2011, Epstein directly writes to Gelernter that he had already served time.

DOJ

In the exchange, Epstein writes that he was in Paris, to which Gelernter responds by describing a scene walking along the Seine, seeing the city’s sights and looking at “French girls dressed & behaving like actual females everywhere.”

Epstein responded, saying Gelerenter forgot to include the “the smell of nutella crepe mixing with the cheap perfume of the streetwalker.”

Gelernter answers by affirming Epstein’s response, saying, “Paris fragrance, of course! But seems to me that any Paris group of spring girls is perfumed, just not as vividly as the golden-hearted whores.”

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Gelernter then recommends to Epstein the short story “A year to learn the language” which Gelernter describes as being a story “about a virginal American in Paris--another masterpiece.”