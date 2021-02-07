Yale Grad Student Gunned Down in the Street
‘WE WILL BE RELENTLESS’
A Yale University graduate student—described as “an extraordinary young man”—was shot dead in the street on Saturday night. Officials have released few details about the slaying of Kevin Jiang, 26, who was enrolled in the School of the Environment. The New Haven Register reported that Mayor Justin Elicker condemned recent gun violence in the Connecticut city. “You continue to promote fear for our safety in our everyday lives,” he said. “We, as a community, will not stand for this and we will be relentless in efforts to provide justice for all of the victims, their families and loved ones.” Yale School of the Environment Dean Ingrid Burke said “this horrific and tragic incident is under active investigation at this time, and we and the university are working to support his family as much as possible.”