This Storage Rack Saves Space Without Looking Bad
STORAGE SOLUTION
Many small space solutions aren’t for me — and this is coming from a guy who lives in Brooklyn. But recently, I discovered a great way to save space, without sacrificing aesthetics.
The Yamazaki Kitchen Rack has transformed my kitchen. It does so many things: it’s a paper towel holder, a rack for my cooking utensils, holds spices and oils, and so much more. But the best part is it’s all magnetic. This is great for me, as it fits perfectly on the side of my fridge, which is where my prep area happens to be. But if you can’t utilize the side of your fridge in the same way, don’t fret: it comes with nails and is quite easy to hang elsewhere, too.
Yamazaki Kitchen Rack
Free Shipping | Free Returns
In short, this is the best organization tool I have in my kitchen. When I move to a larger space (hopefully), I’m planning on bringing it. It doesn’t feel like a small space solution after all —instead it just feels like something that was meant to be —and that’s why I love it so much.
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.