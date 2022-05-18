Yankees Cut Prospect Probed for Stealing From Teammates
BALLS AND SWIPES
This ballplayer seems to have a problem with steals. Former third-round pick Jake Sanford was cut by the Yankees organization on Wednesday after he “hounded” teammates for equipment to sell online, according to a report from Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, and would sometimes even just take bats and gloves from their lockers. While “he was scamming other players,” in the words of one teammate, he also reportedly took orders for memorabilia he never delivered. The 24-year-old power hitting right fielder who signed in the 2019 draft for $597,500 had been playing for the Yankees single-A developmental teams before he was cut last week, following an investigation by the team, and is now signed with the Ottawa Titans of the independent Frontier League, according to his Minor League Baseball page.