Yankees Legend and Three-Time All-Star Joe Pepitone Dies at 82
Yankees’ legend and three-time MLB All-Star Joe Pepitone has died at the age of 82, the New York club announced in a statement Monday. Pepitone played for the Yankees as a first baseman and outfielder for eight seasons between 1962-1969. No cause of death was given. “The Yankees are deeply saddened by the passing of former Yankee Joe Pepitone, whose playful and charismatic personality and on-field contributions made him a favorite of generations of Yankees fans even beyond his years with the team in the 1960s,” the team said in a statement. “As a native New Yorker, he embraced everything about being a Yankee during both his playing career—which included three All-Star appearances and three Gold Gloves—and in the decades thereafter. You always knew when Joe walked into a room—his immense pride in being a Yankee was always on display. He will be missed by our entire organization, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all who knew him.” Tributes from sporting legends followed, including former Phillies pitcher Fergie Jenkins: “We lost a good one today. Rest in Peace Joe Pepitone. Truly was a great friend and teammate.”