    Reggie Jackson: 'I Cheated a Lot'—With Women

    Sounds like Reggie Jackson wishes he hadn’t hit so many home runs off the field. In an interview with Howard Stern, Mr. October says he was a serial philanderer. “It wasn’t hard for me to open my heart, but it was hard for me to be loyal,” he said. “As a man, I cheated a lot.” To his credit, Jackson, 76, who was married from 1968 to 1973, takes full responsibility for being an incorrigible womanizer. “I won’t blame it on any excuse. I just cheated. I saw a pretty girl and I tried to sleep with her,” he said. “I had access and I took advantage of it, and I missed a couple of wonderful ladies in my life, and it was my fault.”

