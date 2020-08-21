Yankees-Mets Series Called Off After More Coronavirus Cases Emerge
STRIKE OUT
Two of the Mets’ traveling party members tested positive for COVID-19 in Miami on Thursday, forcing MLB to call off all three upcoming games between the Yankees and Mets “out of an abundance of caution.” The two teams are still scheduled to play next weekend in New York. The recently restarted baseball season is already hanging by a thread with several games canceled and teams forced into quarantine after coronavirus cases emerge. The Yankees’ second series of the season against the Phillies was canned when the Phillies were exposed to the Marlins, who had 19 members of their traveling party test positive. And games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates were called off last week after 17 members of the Cardinals’ team and staff tested positive. It was the team’s 13th postponement.